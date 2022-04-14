Judi Love is currently living her best life in Jamaica, and on Thursday she shared a series of stunning bikini photos.

The Loose Women star was relaxing at the beach in a pink bikini when she had her impromptu photoshoot. In one photo she showed off all of her curves as she posed in the shallow waters in an eye-catching pink two-piece, while another beachside shot saw her rocking an orange bikini. She also posed on a boat in a show-stopping floral number, and posed up a storm in a life jacket and black bikini bottoms in an idyllic forest setting.

In her caption, she enthused: "The running theme in these pictures!! My skin getting kissed by the sun!!!" she finished the post with strings of heart, sunshine and champagne emojis.

Fans were sent into overdrive by her holiday snaps, and one of the first to react was her Strictly dance partner, Graziano Di Prima, who said: "Frieeeeend!! You look stunning!!"

A second wrote: "Gorgeous soak it all up," while a third posted: "Love these pictures and love Jamaica. Your swimwear is great, I love the orange bikini," and a fourth added: "Every one of these photos made me smile have a beautiful holiday."

The star is living her best life out in Jamaica

Many more were left speechless by her stunning photos, as they posted plenty of heart and flame emojis all over the comments.

Last year, Judi opened up about how Strictly had helped her to lose a stone and half due to the intense training.

Speaking to host Tess Daly, she said: "Can I say thanks to Strictly for helping me lose a stone and a half."

The star shared several bikini photos

The mum-of-two has also spoken out about how dancing in the show helped her recover from COVID. "I've got to say thanks to Strictly because doing this dance and getting healthier, fighting COVID, it really, really has helped me physically and health-wise and it's just an amazing experience," she said on another episode of the show.

On Instagram, she also stressed how she believed exercise and dancing had made her battle with Covid easier. "I give thanks that I was doing the exercise and dancing thing," she said. "I feel like I'm handling it much better than I would have if I hadn't been doing the exercise and the sweat."

She added: "I just want to say to you I'm here. It's been a rough couple of days and it's really about for you to get your health in order. Health is wealth and I'm not just talking about cashing that cheque."

