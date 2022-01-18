Judi Love shares heartfelt post amid Loose Women drama – and fans share support  

Loose Women star Judi Love has shared a post explaining that you "never know what's really happening behind a screen". The post comes during a difficult time in the show's history, as Coleen Nolan confirmed that she is seeking legal advice over reports that she doesn’t get along with her co-stars - leading many of them to deny the rumours.

MORE: Loose Women stars Denise Welch and Carol McGiffin break silence on Coleen Nolan drama

Sharing a smiling snap of herself during lockdown in 2020, Judi wrote: "It’s a pleasure sharing and interacting with my followers online, and many of you see bits of my life through my videos and pictures on my socials and other platforms. But we never know what’s really happening behind a screen.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Judi opened up about her time on Strictly

"In this photo I had to film a show from home due to lockdown and I’d had a long day sorting out my dad's care. I was tired but so looking forward to working, mainly because it would be a distraction and a chance to just interact with someone. You can be so busy and overwhelmed at times that you just forget to have a real conversation, a moment when you actually ask someone 'How are you?' And honestly respond or actually listen to their response."

MORE: Coleen Nolan confirms legal action following Loose Women drama: details

MORE: Loose Women's Saira Khan defends Coleen Nolan – 'She is not the problem'

The Strictly star continued: "This January I am working with @whatsapp and @greatgettogether again to encourage you all to connect with your loved ones and check in. Just like in this picture, we can all put on a big smile and take a selfie but I want to encourage people to be honest about how they’re really feeling and take a moment to reconnect."

Judi shared a snap of herself from last year

Her fans were quick to offer support, with one writing: "Beautiful step, we all need a checking in from loved ones & vice versa. I hope you are okay Judi & have a beautiful week." Another person added: "Thank you for always cheering us up Judi, bless you."

Judi's father passed away in April 2021, and she posted on Instagram: "I feel empty and heartbroken for many reasons. RIP Dad. These last few weeks I tried to make you comfortable, I tried to get to you dad, I really did. Rest Well."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.