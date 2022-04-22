The Time Traveler’s Wife new trailer shows Sanditon’s Theo James in huge danger The upcoming HBO and Sky show will be released on 15 May

The latest trailer for the much-anticipated upcoming show The Time Traveler’s Wife has landed, and we’re seriously concerned for Theo James’ character, Henry! The clip, which also stars Rose Leslie as Henry’s wife, Claire, reveals the couple’s conundrum; Henry is an unwilling time traveler who is pulled away at the worst times, with no idea where he is going to end up.

MORE: The Time Traveler’s Wife: everything you need to know about Rose Leslie and Theo James show

The new footage shows him facing a series of different dangers, including landing in front of a moving train, being shot at in the forest, and being forced to steal clothes.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Check out the brand new trailer here

Viewers have been loving the sneak peeks, with one writing: "Theo and Rose are killing it. This will be the adaptation the book deserves, Audrey Niffenegger is a consultant on this," while another added: "I'm really excited to see Rose and Theo take on the roles of Claire and Henry, since I'm used to seeing them as Ygritte and Four, respectively. Their American accents are so on point."

Are you looking forward to this?

A third person added: "This looks so good, can't wait to see Theo and Rose together. Theo has been under the radar for too long!"

The series has been adapted by Sherlock’s co-creator Steven Moffat, who opened up about the show to Deadline, saying: "What is thrilling of the interaction of time travel and a love story here, is it makes the most common phenomenon of a completely happy marriage, interesting again.

Rose Leslie and Theo James star

MORE: Downton Abbey writer Julian Fellowes on the difficulties of killing off beloved characters

MORE: Downton Abbey star Rose Leslie and Theo James melt hearts in drama The Time Traveller’s Wife’s first trailer

"Love stories, or love movies, tend to end at the altar. We never do the bit where people are perfectly happy for decades because it seems like a dramatic thing. By scrambling it all up and constantly reminding you that love is inextricably linked to loss, which is a cheery thought, you make this very common phenomenon of a happy marriage, thrilling and full of attention and tragedy."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.