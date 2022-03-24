Colin Firth's new true-crime drama The Staircase is out sooner than you think The series will also star Toni Collette

Are you looking forward to The Staircase? The brand new crime drama, starring Colin Firth and Toni Collette, is based off the hugely popular Netflix true-crime documentary of the same name and is coming to UK screens much sooner than anticipated.

The series, which airs on HBO in the US, is coming to Sky Atlantic and NOW in the spring – so fans won't have to wait much longer before watching the episodes.

The Staircase will see Bridget Jones and Kingsman actor Colin portray the infamous Michael Peterson, who was accused of killing his wife Kathleen Peterson at their home in North Carolina in 2001.

True-crime fanatics will be familiar with the story as not only has it been covered by a number of podcasts, but it was also the subject of the hugely popular Netflix show of the same name. Knives Out star Toni will portray his wife, Kathleen.

Colin Firth is set to play the lead role in The Staircase

There's not yet a specific date for the release, but a spring release indicates that the eight episodes could drop around April time. We'll keep you posted!

Toni opened up to Lorraine Kelly in 2021 before filming began for the show, explaining she'd never met the Pride & Prejudice actor. "It's an amazing cast and fascinating story and, in fact, it kind of encompasses the making of the documentary in the dramatised version," she said at the time.

Toni Collette will play his wife, Kathleen

"I don't know Colin, I met him years ago at a dinner, but everyone says he's just so normal and so lovely. I think it'll be fun, I'm excited!"

And it's not just Colin and Toni leading the cast, Game of Thrones actor Sophie Turner is also set to appear, playing the role of Margaret Ratliff, one of Michael's adopted daughters.

The series will be directed by Antonio Campos, who served as a producer on American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace and directed Tom Holland's 2020 Netflix hit The Devil All the Time.

