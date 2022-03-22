The Time Traveler’s Wife: everything you need to know about Rose Leslie and Theo James show Downton Abbey and Sanditon stars united for this sweet adaptation - and we can’t wait

The Time Traveler’s Wife made quite the impact on fans after the trailer was released in March, but when is the show coming out, who is in the cast and what, exactly, is it even about? Get all of the info about the upcoming HBO and Sky drama here…

When is The Time Traveler’s Wife being released?

The six-part series will be released in the UK and the US in May 2022 - so watch this space! In the meantime, check out the trailer below…

WATCH: Rose Leslie and Theo James star

What is The Time Traveler’s Wife about?

The official synopsis reads: "An intricate and magical love story, adapted by Steven Moffat from the much loved novel by Audrey Niffenegger and directed by David Nutter, The Time Traveler’s Wife tells the story of Clare and Henry, and a marriage with a problem... time travel."

The trailer shows Clare speaking to the camera about how she struggles with how Henry involuntarily leaves, often finding himself in dangerous situation, while she has to wait for him to return, worrying about his fate.

Who is in The Time Traveler's Wife cast?

The brilliant cast includes Downton Abbey star Rose Leslie as Clare, who is described as fiery and unstoppable, alongside Divergent and Sanditon star Theo James as Henry, whose time travel is described as a "condition" that he can’t help. Desmin Borges plays Gomez, and Natasha Lopez also stars as Charisse.

How will the TV series be different from the film?

This is not the novel’s first adaptation, as it was previously made into a movie starring Rachel McAdams and Eric Bana back in 2009.

The show will be out in May

Speaking about how the show will be different, the showrunner Steven Moffat, who has previously written for Doctor Who, and is the co-creator of hit shows Sherlock and Dracula explained: "We can tell the whole story, the movie was a quite intelligently abbreviated version but abbreviating it you miss all the detail and complexity and make it all about the time travel and not about the love story."

