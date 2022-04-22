Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan reveals season five will be coming to screens sooner than expected Are you a fan of the Western drama?

In a new interview with the mastermind behind smash-hit Western drama Yellowstone, it was revealed that season five is hitting screens perhaps earlier than viewers anticipated.

Taylor Sheridan, who serves as showrunner on the Kevin Costner-led series, recently opened up to Variety all about the new episodes. While Taylor didn't say so himself, the article reports that the upcoming season has been given a "premiere date in late summer".

That means we'll probably see it land on screens in either August or September 2022, instead of later in the year as we originally expected.

Yellowstone's executive producer, David Glasser, confirmed at the beginning of the year that not only had work on season five's script begun, but the new season has a tentative air date of sometime in fall.

Taylor Sheridan is the mastermind behind the hit Western drama

"I think the show is still maturing, and there's still a lot of stories to tell," he said. "I know with Taylor, he's got a lot to say and a lot to write. He's deep into season five of Yellowstone now. He's got some incredible ideas that he shared that I think audiences are going to be really excited about."

This led many to believe that Paramount bosses were eyeing up an early November premiere date once again. As fans will know, season four broke from tradition and began airing in November instead of June like the first three instalments to be more in line with the TV season.

Elsewhere in the chat, it was also teased that season five will be the show's "biggest yet". the upcoming instalment will be split into two seven-episode offerings - meaning thaT there will be 14 episodes rather than the typical ten. How exciting!

