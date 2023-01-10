5 facts you definitely didn't know about hit show Yellowstone Fan of series? Check out these facts you might have missed…

Yellowstone has captured the hearts of millions since it made its debut on screens back in 2018. The hugely popular Western drama - which is nominated for a Golden Globe for Kevin Costner as Best Actor - follows the day-to-day life of the owners of the largest ranch in the United States, the Dutton family - and fans are obsessed.

But did you know that the show hasn't always been filmed in Montana and almost didn't make it past season one? Keep reading for five surprising facts about Yellowstone you might not know...

WATCH: Kevin Costner in Yellowstone

Loading the player...

It was originally meant to be a limited series

It might be hard to believe, but Yellowstone was originally going to be a ten-episode limited series. The show's future beyond season one apparently depended on lead star Kevin Costner's choice whether to continue portraying John Dutton or not. Fortunately for all of us, Kevin loved the role and so decided to reprise his role in seasons two, three, four - and very soon, five.

The show wouldn't have made it past season one without Kevin

"The show got put together and it was no longer going to be [only ten episodes] and a lot of it had been put together because of me and agreeing that I would do it," the actor explained in an interview with ABC. "I had to make a real fundamental decision. I thought actually that if I had said, 'Well, now I'm not doing it,' maybe it might've crumbled before it got started."

The show's creator has made several cameos

Taylor Sheridan, the actor-turned-writer behind the series, has made a fair few appearances on the show over the years as horse trader Travis Wheatley. In fact, he even had a pretty huge storyline in season four, which saw John hire him to ride for the Yellowstone Ranch in his quest to become a major player in the horse world.

MORE: Ryan Murphy's 11 best TV shows of all-time

MORE: Yellowstone star teases romance for Kevin Costner's John Dutton

Did you realise Travis Wheatley is played by Taylor Sheridan?

In real life, the 51-year-old star is an accomplished horse rider, having grown up on a ranch in Texas and competed in western horse riding competitions throughout his life.

MORE: Everything you need to know about the 2023 Golden Globes

A lot of the music heard on Yellowstone is performed by Kevin Costner

Yes, Taylor Sheridan isn't the only one putting in double time on the show. As well as his on-screen role, Kevin also helps out with the drama's soundtrack. His band, Kevin Costner & The Modern West, has been featured on the show several times, and they've even recorded a full-length album titled Tales From The Yellowstone.

Kevin Costner's band provides some of the show's music

What's more, the album's lead single, Won't Stop Loving You, was directly inspired by his character's experience of losing his wife.

Fans can visit the set of the show

As well as its brilliant characters and gripping plot, the Paramount drama is loved by viewers for its scenic backdrop. While some of the first few seasons of the show were filmed in Utah, ahead of season four all filming was moved to Montana, which is where the Yellowstone ranch is supposed to be.

Yellowstone fans can actually visit the fictional Dutton ranch

Speaking of the ranch, all of the scenes featuring the fictional Dutton enterprise are filmed at Chief Joseph Ranch in Darby, Montana, which Yellowstone fans can actually visit.

MORE: Everything you need to know about new Yellowstone spinoff series 1932

The Yellowstone universe is continuing to grow

Die-hard fans will already be well aware, but following the success of prequel series 1883, which chronicled the Dutton dynasty's humble beginnings in the late 19th century, viewers have a brand new spinoff on the way.

The new spinoff series was announced in February

1932, which will hopefully hit screens this year, will move ahead almost 50 years from 1883 and follow a new generation of Duttons during the prohibition period and the Great Depression.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.