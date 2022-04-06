Outer Range: everything you need to know about the new Western drama Yellowstone fans will love

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The first trailer for new Amazon Prime Video series Outer Range has been released and we think we speak for everyone when we say we're seriously excited!

MORE: 7 great shows to watch in April

Thanks to the abundance of cowboy hats and cattle as well as its sweeping rural landscapes, many are already comparing it to hit Western drama Yellowstone. However, it seems that the Josh Brolin-led series may also have a touch of The X-Files about it too. Curious to know more? Check out the trailer for yourself below and keep reading for all the info you need on Outer Range…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Outer Range is coming to screens this month

What is Outer Range about?

Described as a "neo-Western", which "examines how we grapple with the unknown," Outer Range follows a rancher named Royal Abbott (played by Josh Brolin) who finds himself fighting for his land and his family when he discovers an unfathomable mystery at the edge of Wyoming's wilderness - a huge black hole.

Outer Range sees a rancher discover a huge black hole in the Wyoming wilderness

To make matters even more complicated, the gaudy owners of a neighboring, profit-driven ranch are trying to make a play for his land and his daughter-in-law Rebecca has just mysteriously disappeared.

MORE: Everything you need to know about new Yellowstone spinoff series 1932

MORE: 7 shows to watch while you wait for Yellowstone season five

As the synopsis reads: "Wild revelations unfold as Royal fights to protect his family; through his eyes, we begin to see how time contains secrets held in the past and unsettling mysteries foreshadowed."

Who is in the cast of Outer Range?

Joining Marvel star Josh in the cast are a number of familiar faces, including The Conjuring star Lili Taylor, actress Imogen Poots and Yellowstone's very own Will Patton.

Imogen Poots also stars in the new Western drama

Tamara Podemski, Lewis Pullman, Tom Pelphrey, Noah Reid, Shaun Sipos, Isabel Arraiza and Olive Abercrombie round off the cast of the series, which has been created by newcomer Brian Watkins and produced by Brad Pitt.

MORE: 5 things you probably didn't know about hit Western drama Yellowstone

When will Outer Range be released?

Outer Range will land on Amazon Prime Video starting Friday 15 April 2022. Two episodes will be released weekly, meaning that the eight-part series will conclude its first season run on Friday 6 May 2022.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.