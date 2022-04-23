Will Smith is all smiles in Mumbai as he is pictured for first time since Oscars slap It is unclear why he is in the Indian city

Will Smith has arrived in India where he has been pictured for the first time since the night of his shocking Oscars incident.

MORE: Jada Pinkett Smith will discuss family's 'healing' on Red Table Talk after Will Smith's Oscars incident

The actor was seen in Mumbai, and was snapped by paparazzi outside his hotel. He also posed for pictures with fans, including a pilot, reports TMZ. It is unclear why he is in the Indian city.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jada Pinkett Smith plans to discuss family's 'healing' after Will Smith's Oscars incident

It comes after it was reported that many of his films in which he was set to star have been put on the back burner by Netflix and Sony, including the planned production for Fast and Loose, and Sony's fourth film in the Bad Boys series.

On 27 March at the 2022 Oscars ceremony, Chris Rock appeared on stage to present the Best Documentary category, and during his monologue mocked Will's wife Jada Pinkett Smith's new look, joking: "Jada, love you, GI Jane 2, can't wait to see it!"

MORE: Will and Jada Pinkett Smith's 24-year marriage – inside their open relationship

MORE: Will Smith and wife Jada's children: everything you need to know

He was referencing her shaved head which comes as she battles with alopecia. But the joke riled Will so much he took to the stage and hit him.

Chris later apologized for the joke and claimed he was not aware of her condition.

Will stormed the stage after Chris Rock poked fun at Will's wife

Since then, Will has remained quiet after issuing a public apology and condemning his personal action.

"Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive," he began his statement.

"My behavior at last night's Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada's medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally."

Will was in tears accepting he award less than an hour later

Apologizing to Chris, he continued: "I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness."

Will has since been banned by the Academy from attending any related events, including the Oscars ceremony, for the next ten years.\

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.