Chris Rock finally talks about Will Smith’s slap during stand-up show The comedian has suggested he will properly discuss what happened one day

Chris Rock has finally joked about the now-infamous moment that Will Smith slapped him at the Oscars, though revealed he wouldn’t speak about it properly until he "gets paid".

At the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California on Friday night, he reportedly referenced the situation, saying: "I’m okay. I have a whole show, and I’m not talking about that until I get paid. Life is good. I got my hearing back."

WATCH: Will Smith apologises to Academy after Chris Rock altercation

The Madagascar star, previously spoke out during a performance at The Wilbur Theatre in Boston on Thursday, after disagreeing with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will. In the moment, as reported by People, an audience member shouted: "[expletive] Will Smith," to which Chris simply replied: "No, no, no, no, no," clearly disagreeing with the cursing against the fellow actor.

Will apologised for hitting Chris at the ceremony

The comedian received a formal apology from the Academy and from Will himself after the actor walked on stage and slapped Chris after he made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, while presenting an award. In a statement following the ceremony, Will said: "I would like to publicly apologise to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness."

Following the news that Will had received a ten-year ban from the Academy Awards following the onstage attack, the academy also reached out to Chris in a statement, writing: "We want to express our deep gratitude to Mr. Rock for maintaining his composure under extraordinary circumstances. We also want to thank our hosts, nominees, presenters and winners for their poise and grace during our telecast." Will, who won the Best Actor accolade for King Richard, responded: "I accept and respect the Academy’s decision."

