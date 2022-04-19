Jada Pinkett Smith will discuss family's 'healing' on Red Table Talk after Will Smith's Oscars incident Red Table Talk returned on Wednesday

Jada Pinkett Smith will be revealing insight on her Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk into how her family has been "healing" following Will Smith's shocking Oscars incident.

MORE: Jada Pinkett Smith pays sweet tribute to family in proud new post

The actress hosts the series with daughter Willow Smith and mom Adrienne Banfield-Norris, and in a message at the beginning of Wednesday's season five premiere episode she clarified that there will be no mention of the 27 March moment any time soon.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jada Pinkett Smith plans to discuss family's 'healing' after Will Smith's Oscars incident

"Considering all that has happened in the last few weeks, the Smith family has been focusing on deep healing. Some of the discoveries around our healing will be shared at the table when the time calls," the statement read.

"Until then... the table will continue offering itself to powerful, inspiring and healing testimonies like that of our incredibly impressive first guest. Thanks for joining us, Jada."

MORE: Will and Jada Pinkett Smith's 24-year marriage – inside their open relationship

MORE: Will Smith and wife Jada's children: everything you need to know

It's only the second time Jada has spoken about the moment since the wife of the King Richard star was at the center of comedian Chris Rock's joke which riled Will so much he took to the stage and hit him.

Chris appeared on stage at the 2022 Oscars ceremony to present Best Documentary and mocked Jada's new look, joking: "Jada, love you, GI Jane 2, can't wait to see it!"

The moment Will Smith hit Chris Rock at the Oscars

He was referencing her shaved head which comes as she battles with alopecia. Chris later apologized for the joke and claimed he was not aware of her condition.

Since then, Will has remained quiet after issuing a public apology and condemning his personal actions; he was also banned by the Academy from attending any related events, including the Oscars ceremony, for the next ten years.

Jada meanwhile has made a slow but gradual return to social media, even stepping out for her first red carpet appearance since the incident to support her friend at a Shonda Rhimes sponsored event.