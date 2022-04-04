Denzel Washington finally reveals what he said to Will Smith at Oscars Denzel has spoken about the situation

Denzel Washington has finally spoken out about what he said to Will Smith after Will hit Chris Rock during the Oscars. Speaking at the Bishop T.D. Jakes' leadership summit in Saturday, he was asked about his part in the evening, and he explained: "Well, there's a saying when the devil ignores you, then you know you're doing something wrong.

"You know, the devil goes, 'Oh, no, leave him alone, he's my favourite. Don't bother him.' Conversely, when the devil comes at you, maybe it's because you're trying to do something right. And for whatever reason, the devil got a hold of that circumstance that night."

He continued: "Fortunately, there were people there, not just me, but others in the gap. Tyler Perry came right immediately, right over there with me. Who are we to condemn? I don't know all the ins and outs of the situation, but I know the only solution was prayer."

Referencing Denzel in his speech after winning the Oscar, Will said that Denzel told him: "At your highest moment be careful, that's when the devil comes for you."

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air actor has since resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. He issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.

"My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable. The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home. I betrayed the trust of the Academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken."

