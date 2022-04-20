Lucifer star Tom Ellis to make Netflix comeback - get the details

Lucifer star Tom Ellis, who stole hearts playing the devil in the Fox-turned-Netflix fantasy crime drama, will be making a comeback on the streaming site with a new series that is unlike anything he's done before.

He has been cast in a new animated series titled Exploding Kittens, which is based on the hugely popular card game of the same name. Billed as an "adult comedy", we reckon fans of BoJack Horseman and Big Mouth will love it. While the show is certainly a change for him, interestingly, it will see Tom portray another immortal character: God Cat.

WATCH: Lucifer ran for six seasons - have you seen it?

Meanwhile, Home Economics star Sasheer Zamata has been cast as Devil Cat, The Boy's Abraham Lin and Cloak & Dagger actress Ally Maki will be playing a pair of siblings. Rounding off the cast and voicing their mother is Lucy Liu.

The synopsis for the series reads: "The eternal conflict between Heaven and Hell reaches epic proportions when both God and the Devil are sent to Earth — in the bodies of chunky house cats."

Sharing the news with his Instagram followers this week, the 43-year-old actor wrote: "Very excited to be part of the new Netflix animated comedy series, EXPLODING KITTENS - produced by comedy legends Mike Judge and Greg Daniels!!!!! #godcat."

Fans were thrilled and quickly rushed to the comment section to congratulate Tom on the new role. One wrote: "Congratulations! So excited for you and this new project!" while another said: "You playing Lucifer then God... iconic actually." A third added: "Tom Ellis and kittens?? Count me in."

Tom ended his five-year run on Lucifer last year

As fans will recall, Tom ended his five-year run on Lucifer last year when the show came to a conclusion with its sixth season. At the time, Tom teased that he was hoping to work on something "completely different" after portraying the same character for so many years.

He told Square Mile: "I am going to find myself in that similar territory in that people are going to expect one thing from me now. And I would like to surprise them and do something completely different. That's always been my thought process."

Tom is also set to star in the upcoming romantic comedy Players, alongside Jane The Virgin star Gina Rodriguez and New Girl's Damon Wayans Jr, as well as a new Hulu series titled Washington Black, which will also star This Is Us actor Sterling K, Brown.

