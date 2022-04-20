The Ultimatum: which couples are still together from the Netflix show? The show was fronted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On landed on Netflix with a bang, instantly giving Love Is Blind a run for its money – and it's not hard to see why! Not only is the reality show fronted by Love Is Blind stars Nick and Vanessa Lachey, but the romance series upped the ante when it came to the drama.

Six couples who were already well-acquainted and in love, but not yet hitched, joined the show. Should be drama free, right? In comes the ultimatum: marry, or move on. If that wasn't enough, the participants get the opportunity to explore the idea of someone else.

The initial couples are split and paired with other people for three weeks to see if they want to commit to their original love-interest or move on to pastures new. You might be wondering who is still together – fear not, here's the rundown of who is still in love and what their future holds…

WATCH: The Ultimatum on Netflix - the official trailer

Jake and April

Jake and April had been dating for two years when they joined the Netflix show. During their split, Jake was paired with Rae as a trial and the pair seemingly found a connection and even shared a kiss! April was joined with Colby but it was pretty clear she wanted to remain committed to Jake.

Jake and Rae got on so well that viewers were convinced they were going to end up together – however, this did not come to fruition. As for April, she and Jake are no longer together and she's now happily in love with her new partner, Cody.

Jake and April called it quits

Alexis and Hunter

Alexis and Hunter were also dating for two years before they joined The Ultimatum, but it was Hunter who had doubts about walking down the aisle – despite Alexis being ready. While separated, the pair coupled up with other people, and Hunter seemed to form a connection with April. However, Alexis and Hunter ended up reuniting and now they are engaged and due to marry in June. We love a happy ending!

Alexis and Hunter are together to this day

Lauren and Nathan

Lauren and Nathan were one of the longer-term couples and had been happily in a relationship for two and a half years prior to entering the experiment. Lauren went on to trial a marriage with Colby and Nathan, nicknamed Nate, clearly didn't like this. The reason the pair were having trouble was over their disagreements about children.

However, in the end, Nate ended up proposing and said he would sacrifice not having children if it meant staying with Lauren. The couple have clearly worked out their differences and remain together to this day and are engaged to be married.

Lauren and Nate are engaged

Madlyn and Colby

Madlyn and Colby was arguably one of the most talked about couples, given Colby's admission that his love for Madlyn didn't deter him from getting intimate with other girls. But, it seems all worked out in the end. The pair are now married and are even expecting a baby girl together. Cute!

Madlyn and Colby are going to be parents!

Shanique and Randall

Shanique and Randall were together for one and half years when they joined the Netflix show and seemed pretty in love. Shanique gave Randall the ultimatum to get married but Randall was more cautious.

After both went off with other potential love-interests, they came back together on reunion day and declared their love for each other. They clearly still have their blips (they revealed at the reunion they split for a short while) but they're determined to pull through.

Shanique and Randall are together to this today

Rae and Zay

As mentioned, Rae got close to Jake during the experiment and Zay seemed to get cosy with Shanique. The couple faced tumultuous times throughout and had a big argument soon after reuniting.

Jake and Rae were together at one point

During the reunion, Rae came out as bisexual and said she had been in relationship with a woman. Since then, however, they split and Rae said on Instagram she was now single.

