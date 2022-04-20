Netflix announces shocking change - and users are not taking it well This is how the streamer plans to keep subscription prices down...

Netflix has sparked outrage among its users after announcing plans to potentially run advertisements as a way to keep subscriptions prices down.

According to the streaming platform's CEO Reed Hastings, the company is considering the idea of introducing a cheaper plan that includes ads following the disappointing news that over 200,000 customers cancelled their subscriptions in the first three months of 2022.

Not only had Netflix bosses expected to see an increase of 2.5million subscribers in the period of January to March, but it marks the first time they have lost subscribers in over a decade.

"Those who have followed Netflix know that I have been against the complexity of advertising, and a big fan of the simplicity of subscription," the CEO told investors during an earnings call this week.

The streaming platform is home to some of the biggest shows on TV

"But as much as I am a fan of that, I am a bigger fan of consumer choice. And allowing consumers who would like to have a lower price, and are advertising-tolerant, get what they want, makes a lot of sense."

He added that the site will be exploring the option of adding advertising in the "next year or two", so customers need not worry just yet.

Viewers are unhappy about the change

Nonetheless, many took to Twitter to react to the news. One said: "Welp @Netflix it's time to cancel our subscription if it's true. We don't want to see any stupid ads or commercials because that's what we see all day long everywhere else. Imagine being marketed to all day everyday, it's disgusting."

Another said: "Count me all the way out. Commercials is why I don't deal with Hulu," and a third added: "For me, @netflix adding commercials is an immediate cancel of service. Absolutely NOT paying to watch ads, why I can't stand cable."

Just last month, the streaming giant received a similar backlash after it was revealed that it plans to start cracking down on password sharing among watchers.

A spokesperson for the site said that while in the past it has encouraged account sharing among its 222 million subscribers via such features as separate profiles and multiple streams, it never intended users to share accounts between households, which is reportedly "impacting [Netflix's] ability to invest in great new TV and films for members".

As a result, password sharing won't be banned, but those who do it will have to pay extra. The streaming giant will be testing the change in three countries - Chile, Costa Rica and Peru - before deciding whether to roll out the change worldwide.

