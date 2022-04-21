Russian Doll season two: viewers saying the same thing about Netflix show's return Find out how fans are finding season two!

Russian Doll is finally back on our screens after a long wait – but has season two lived up to the very high expectations from fans? In a word, yes! Viewers have been absolutely loving the return of Nadia and her best friend Alan, as the pair take on another time-bending problem, this time involved Nadia's dark family history.

MORE: Netflix announces shocking change - and users are not taking it well

Taking to Twitter to discuss the new series, one person wrote: " #RussianDoll S2 was a wild, transformative, beautiful ride. Thank you @nlyonne for blessing us with one of the most hilarious & cathartic creations. Well worth the wait!!"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Are you a fan of the series?

Another person added: "Watched all of Season 2 @RussianDoll in one trippy adventure today.. back to back fun, twists and turns, had a great Time.. good to see the gang back together with a story that hits hard and appeals to the voices in my head.. Cracking soundtrack as always #RussianDoll."

Will you be watching season two?

A third person tweeted: "I started season 2 of Russian Doll tonight, it’s so good so far. I loved season 1 so I knew season 2 was gonna be good. Such an amazing show. I can’t wait to see how season 2 ends. And Natasha Lyonne is so talented."

MORE: 25 of the best Netflix movies being released in 2022

MORE: Grace and Frankie's trailer for seventh and final season is here - and Jane Fonda wows with new look

So what is season two about? The official synopsis reads: "Set four years after Nadia and Alan escaped mortality’s time loop together, season two of Russian Doll will continue to explore existential thematics through an often humorous and sci-fi lens.

Natasha Lyonne returns as Nadia

"Discovering a fate even worse than endless death, this season finds Nadia and Alan delving deeper into their pasts through an unexpected time portal located in one of Manhattan’s most notorious locations. At first they experience this as an ever-expanding, era-spanning, intergenerational adventure but they soon discover this extraordinary event might be more than they bargained for and, together, must search for a way out."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.