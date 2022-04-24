Jane Fonda shares moving tribute to fans ahead of Grace and Frankie conclusion The two-time Oscar winner is gearing up for the end of an era

It's the end of a long and beautiful era for Jane Fonda as she prepares for the premiere of the final series of episodes of her show Grace and Frankie.

MORE: Jane Fonda marks end of an era as Grace and Frankie's final episodes are revealed

Ahead of the release of the final installments on 29 April, the actress shared a blog post summarizing her thoughts and primarily thanking her fans.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Grace and Frankie stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin announce season seven release

Alongside a short clip of the title characters, played by herself and Lily Tomlin, walking on the beach, she posted her message to "Dear Grace and Frankie Fans."

Jane thanked them for the support they'd shown the show over the years. "I've heard about the binge-watch parties, grandkids watching with grandparents, the Halloween G&F costumes that fans have sent pictures of and all the fan-created G&F merch and GIF's," she wrote.

MORE: Everything you need to know about Grace and Frankie star Jane Fonda's love life

"Lily and I have been buoyed by the heartfelt appreciation from our older fans who've told us they felt seen on the small screen in ways they had not experienced before," the Klute star said.

Jane paid tribute to the fans of Grace and Frankie

She also added that she was grateful that the show found a target audience among women, saying: "Most profoundly, Lily and I will never forget the stories we've been told about women who were losing hope following a tragedy but found hope again when friends or family suggested they watch G&F."

"Hope is needed now like never before and I'm deeply gratified that our show helped spread some around," Jane concluded, signing off: "With Love and Gratitude to the fans, Jane."

MORE: Grace and Frankie's trailer for seventh and final season is here - and Jane Fonda wows with new look

MORE: Inside Grace and Frankie stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin's real-life friendship

Immediately, fans launched into a series of heartfelt comments thanking the show for all that it had done for its viewers over the years and expressing how much they'd miss it.

"Thank you for all the Love and Laughs [heart emoji] Absolutely love you Grace and Frankie," one wrote, with another saying: "So thankful for this series. It has been a gift in so many ways!"

The final episodes of the show's seventh season premiere on 29 April

"For me, I hit 60, found myself single after 31 years; Grace and Frankie not only inspired me, but supported me, THANK YOU," a third shared, and a fourth betrayed their bittersweet thoughts by commenting: "Cannot wait for the episodes and yet I don't want the show to end. I love you both."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.