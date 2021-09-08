Jane Fonda's new selfie sparks fresh hope for future of Grace and Frankie They are filming the final season

When Netflix announced the cancellation of their hit show, Grace and Frankie, fans were devastated but Jane Fonda has instilled them with hope after sharing a new selfie from set.

The star is busy filming the seventh and final season of the much-loved comedy and updated her social media followers with an Instagram post recently.

Jane was promoting her book, What Can I Do: The Path from Climate Despair to Action, and shared a snapshot of herself holding it.

WATCH: Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin reveal season seven release of Grace and Frankie

Eagle-eyed fans recognised the location as Grace and Frankie's beach house and soon bombarded her with questions.

Only four episodes have so far been released from season seven and many asked: "Are you in Grace and Frankie's house? Do we get more than four episodes in season seven?"

Others were very excited and relieved to see her at work, confirming they will indeedbe treated to more installments.

Fans noticed Jane was in Grace and Frankie's beach house

Jane had previously confirmed that this would be the case, but seeing her on set comforted viewers.

"So good to see you at the beach house," said one, as a second said: "I love that Jane is doing this on set."

Jane and her co-star, Lily Tomlin, released a joint statement following the news that season seven would be the show's last back in 2020, writing: "We are both delighted and heartbroken that 'Grace & Frankie' will be back for its seventh, though final, season.

Jane and Lily will miss filming together

"We're so grateful that our show has been able to deal with issues that have really connected to our grand generation. And their kids, and amazingly, their kids as well! We’ll miss these two old gals, Grace and Frankie, as much as many of their fans will, but we'll still be around. We've outlasted so many things—just hope we don’t outlast the planet."

Chatting about the show concluding following season seven, co-creator Martha Kaufman told Los Angeles Times: "It was a combination of things. Netflix isn't doing long-term series anymore. And we are really lucky that we got the seventh season.

"I think when we started, we imagined seven seasons. But, really, this is the kind of decision that comes from Netflix. But as sad as I am that it’s ending, there’s something that makes sense about it."

