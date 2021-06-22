Jane Fonda shares huge update on Grace and Frankie season seven - and fans will be thrilled Are you a fan of the Netflix comedy?

Grace and Frankie star Jane Fonda has shared a huge update about the hit Netflix comedy's much-anticipated seventh season.

The actress who stars in the series alongside Lily Tomlin, Martin Sheen and Sam Waterson, took to her blog at the weekend to share an update with fans. She wrote: "I'm getting excited that we'll start filming Grace & Frankie again tomorrow," adding that she's "enjoyed having to learn my lines for my scenes tomorrow and Tuesday".

Fans were quick to respond to news after Jane reshared it on Instagram, with hundreds commenting to express their excitement.

One wrote: "Cannot wait!" alongside a series of heart emojis. Another echoed this, commenting: "Pleased is an understatement!"

A third delighted viewer gushed: "I LOVE THAT SHOOOOWWW!!! I didn't know about you guys or your work until Grace and Frankie, and honestly I'm very grateful because you have made a new generation love you."

Jane's post comes after her co-star Martin, who plays her ex-husband in the series, confirmed that filming was to resume this month following a more than year-long delay due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Appearing on SiriusXM in March, he explained that the cast and crew managed to film the first handful of episodes of the new season last spring before production had to grind to a halt.

Grace and Frankie is set to end with it's upcoming seventh season

"They've got us scheduled to come back in June and finish, and we've picked four, maybe four and a half months," he said. "So by the end of June until maybe the beginning of November, we should finish season seven."

At the time, he also teased the possibility that season seven could be released on the streaming platform in two parts since the first four episodes of the show's seventh and final season are "ready to go", although there has been no word on season seven's release date from Netflix yet.

While we'll have to wait and see whether the streaming giant does decide to release the season in two parts, it wouldn't be unheard of. Popular fantasy series Lucifer had its most recent season split into two parts, and the first series of French crime drama Lupin was likewise released in two instalments six months apart.

