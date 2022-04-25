Gogglebox stars Giles and Mary reveal details of family wealth in rare comment

Gogglebox stars Mary and Giles rarely open up about personal details of their lives on the show, but on Friday’s episode the pair discussed Giles’ career, and we’re intrigued!

While chatting about the popular new ITV show The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe, Giles opened up about reading up on the real-life case, in which a man faked his own death to claim life insurance. He said: "I remember reading about it and thinking, 'I wonder if there’s a way out of this servitude of having to earn your money in life. I wonder if there’s any shortcuts,’ and of course, crime never pays."

However, Mary then hinted that Giles has never had to have a job, saying: "But Nutty you’ve had a shortcut, you haven’t had to earn that much money.’ Giles cheekily replied: "I’ve worked every day of my life, Nutty," to which Mary quipped: "In the garden, that’s different."

Giles and Mary discussed their wealth

Mary previously revealed that Giles retired aged 21. While watching a documentary about coronavirus at the height of the pandemic, Mary said: "We'll just have to get herd immunity, it can't kill everyone," to which Giles replied: "Just as I'm starting to enjoy my retirement." Looking surprised, Mary joked: "What retirement? You haven't worked first. You retired at 21, so now you can start working – do it in reverse."

Mary and Giles are firm fan favourites among viewers, and Mary previously opened up about why they affectionately call one another 'nutty'. Chatting to The Daily Star, she explained: "We call each other 'nutty' because we both consider the other to be a bit mad.

"Certainly, Giles has multiple personality disorders so he’s all sorts of people and one of them is a bit of a genius. The truth is we’re both neurotic."

