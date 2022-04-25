Married at First Sight Australia 2022: Are Carolina and Daniel still together? The reunion episode airs on Monday night

Married at First Sight Australia has consistently captivated viewers ever since season nine first landed on our screens earlier this year. Fans can expect even more twists and turns in the reunion episode, which has already aired Down Under and is scheduled to be released on Monday night on E4.

Daniel Holmes and Carolina Santos were at the centre of one of the show's biggest scandals when they engaged in an affair during the experiment and fans will be keen to know if the pair are still together. Read on to find out if the couple are still going strong…

Are Carolina and Daniel still together?

Daniel, 30, and Carolina, 33, first met during a dinner party after joining the show as intruders but were coupled up with different contestants.

Daniel's relationship with Jessica Seracino fell apart before she departed from the show. However, during this time he had been meeting with Carolina on and off camera.

Meanwhile, Carolina was 'married' to Dion Giannarelli, who had no idea that the now-couple were conducting an affair behind his back.

Carolina posted a video montage of the couple on Instagram

After all the drama, Carolina and Daniel are still going strong. The pair were spotted walking hand-in-hand through Sydney Airport back in February.

More recently, Carolina took to Instagram just last week to post a video montage filled with various clips of the couple sharing a few kisses and hugs. She captioned the video: "Luckiest girl feels," while the song You're Still The One by Eddie Tom played over the clip.

Carolina was previously paired with Dion Giannarelli

Daniel also expressed his love via Instagram by posting a video of the pair looking glammed up in matching black outfits before sharing a kiss for the camera.

He captioned the post: "This is just the start of our journey," alongside a red heart emoji.

The final episode of Married at First Sight Australia season nine airs on E4 on Monday 25 April at 7:30pm.

