Nicola Walker's drama Annika: all you need to know

Nicola Walker is on our screens weekly for the most recent series of The Split, but have you seen her other drama, Annika?

The actress plays the titular role in the crime drama which aired on Alibi in the UK in 2021, but recently landed on PBS for US audiences to enjoy. Before watching, here's everything you need to know about the drama – from its plot, full cast to whether a series two is happening.

WATCH: Nicola Walker stars in leading role for crime series Annika

What is Nicola Walker's Annika about?

Annika sees Nicola Walker star as the titular character – DI Annika Strandhed – who finds herself moving to Scotland along with her teenage daughter, Morgan, to head up the newly-formed Marine Homicide Unit. Along with a complex new job full of tricky murder cases, she also deals with the fact that her teenage daughter is not happy with their move.

Nicola Walker in crime drama, Annika

As the synopsis reads, the episodes will see Annika lead the team at the "new specialist Marine Homicide Unit (MHU) that is tasked with investigating the unexplained, brutal, and seemingly unfathomable murders that wash up in the waterways of Scotland.

"Throughout the series, Annika makes the audience her confidante by breaking the fourth wall and sharing her wry observations on the case and her life, as she manages her brilliant yet unconventional team, and her equally brilliant yet complex teenage daughter."

The crime drama is available to watch on PBS

Who stars alongside Nicola Walker in Annika?

As well as Nicola Walker, fans can look forward to seeing other recognisable faces in the series. Jamie Sives, who has also appeared in Guilt, Game of Thrones and Frontier, plays the role of DS Michael McAndrews. Katie Leung, who has previously starred in Harry Potter and Roadkill, plays the part of DC Blair Ferguson, while Ukweli Roach (Grantchester) plays new recruit DS Tyrone Clarke.

Nicola Walker in the most recent series of The Split

Will there be a series two of Nicola Walker's drama Annika?

There's yet to be confirmation of whether Annika could return for series two but given its popularity, we wouldn't be surprised! However, given there's not been an announcement – we suspect fans could be waiting a while for new episodes.

How can I watch Nicola Walker's Annika in the US?

Fans in the US are able to watch all six episodes on PBS Passport. Viewers who don't have a PBS Passport can look forward to a broadcast on the channel later in the year. Meanwhile, fans in the UK who missed the first broadcast on Alibi in 2021 can catch the episodes on Sky catch up.

