Is 365 Days: This Day actor Michele Morrone single? Get the details 

The sequel to 365 Days is finally here, and we think it's fair to say that we are obsessed with the male lead, Massimo, as much as we were during the first film! But is the actor Michele Morrone single and ready to mingle in real life? Find out here...

Fans have been loving Netflix's Polish export, a raunchy erotic film which follows a young woman who is kidnapped by an Italian mafia boss determined to make her fall in love with him, but in real life it looks like Michele is very much a family man. Although he split from his wife, Rouba Saadeh, in 2018 after four years' of marriage, the pair share two sons, Marcudo and Brado.

Michele Morrone is single

Rouba, who is a ready-to-wear coordinator at Elie Saab and is the founder of concept store Le Paradis Des Fous, regularly posted snaps of family times with Michele and their two sons on Instagram. The pair are reportedly still good pals, and co-parent their youngsters together.

Rouba and Michele split in 2018

While Rouba has yet to post anything about Michele's newfound fame with 365 Days, her followers have been calling out social media trolls on her account. One person wrote: "People need to stop commenting hateful stuff on her insta. They are divorced since 2018. However, they are still friend for the sake of their kids. None of y’all knows why they got divorced and it’s all before he got a role in 365 DNI. It’s the past so leave her alone. They are NOT together anymore."

Rouba's followers have defended her

Another person added: "Please be respectful. This beautiful woman doesn’t deserve the hateful comments from the obsessive fans of her ex-husband. With everything else going on in the world right now, do better!"

Since his split from Rouba, it looks like Michele is an eligible bachelor, and he thanked his fans for their support following the release of the first film in an Instagram Live, saying: "I would like to hug all of you but you're so many so it's not going to be possible! You're all around the world so this Instagram Live... is so we can stay close to each other. I have no words for all of the love that you're giving to me."

Michele clarified that he is not with Simone

Back in 2021, Michele sparked reports that he was dating model Simone Susinna after sharing an intimate snap of himself with the him on Instagram. In the photo, both Michele and Simone are shirtless, and Simone has his arm around Michele. The actor captioned the post: "I’m a liar." He also posted the photo on his Instagram Stories, and added a red love heart emoji.

However, he clarified that the pair were not together on his Instagram Stories, saying: "This morning, I woke up with my team calling me and saying, ‘Hey, there’s a lot of articles…saying that you came out,’ because of the picture I took with Simone. He became a very good friend of mine, we’re like brothers. We’re shooting a movie together. Guys, it was just a picture. Nothing more."

