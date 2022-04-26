The Split fans left in tears after devastating moment in episode four Stephen Mangan and Nicola Walker lead the cast of the BBC drama

Series three of The Split has been an emotional rollercoaster, particularly when it comes to the heartbreaking and complex divorce between main characters Hannah and Nathan Stern (Nicola Walker and Stephen Mangan respectively).

But another devastating storyline came to the forefront during this week's episode which left many watching at home "in bits".

The fourth episode, which aired on Monday evening, saw Zander Hale (Chukwudi Iwuji) come to learn of his husband Tyler's (Damien Molony) plot to scam him and the law firm out of hundreds of thousands of pounds.

It was the second blow to Zander after finding out about Tyler's affair with Nina Defoe (Annabel Scholey) during episode three.

Viewers were full of sympathy for the character, and took to Twitter to share their devastation. One person said: "#TheSplit gets better each week. Zander breaking down like that was devastating. What an absolute piece of [expletive] Tyler remains.

Fans were devastated watching Zander find out the truth about Tyler

"I fear Nina will be left with nothing. The growing relationship with Rose and the vocals sensitively done. As for #nicolawalker she remains a goddess."

A second agreed, adding: "Zander sobbing in his sister's arms... in bits here," as a third wrote: "Tyler is a dirty scumbag #TheSplit."

Will Hannah and Christie make a go of their relationship?

Elsewhere in the episode, Hannah was seen enjoying spending time with former flame Christie (Barry Atsma) – who came back into town to investigate the fraud case against Tyler – but will they decide to make a go of it? Fans seem keen for this to be the case. One said on Twitter: "Hannah should be with Christie. That's all my thoughts on tonight's brilliant episode."

Another commented: "Hannah belongs with Christie. This has been my opinion from the very beginning and I'm sticking with it."

Hannah might be distracted by Christie, but the new episodes also see her entwined in an incredibly complex divorce after Nathan revealed not only that he has a new girlfriend, Kate Pencastle, but that she's expecting a baby.

