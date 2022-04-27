Viewers are saying the same thing about Life After Life episode two Have you been watching the BBC Two series?

Life After Life episode two aired on Tuesday evening, and saw the next life for Ursula Todd, a woman who lives her life repeatedly, dying at different times during each reincarnation. Fans have been full of praise for the show so far and took to social media to discuss episode two. Warning, spoilers ahead…

Taking to Twitter, one person wrote: "Absolutely loved episode 2. The hospital scene gave me goosebumps and tears in my eyes!" Another person added: "Am finding #lifeafterlife beautifully haunting, sad and at the same time, uplifting. It's so well written and constructed. Side note. Am totally in love with the family home."

A third person wrote: "Another great episode this week Nothing else on tv like this! Great viewing by a fantastic cast." Viewers have also been binge-watching the miniseries, with one person writing: "Omg the adaptation of LIFE AFTER LIFE on the BBC…THAT is how you adapt a complex novel for screen. I read the book not believing it could be done without losing something but I'm 3.5 episodes in and it's FANTASTIC."

What did you think of the episode?

In episode two, Ursula struggles after being sexually assaulted as a teenager, leading to a botched abortion which nearly kills her. Ultimately she survives and moves to London, where she faces more predatory behaviour from her tutor, becomes an alcoholic and eventually has a whirlwind romance with a man who helps her in the street, leading them to swiftly be married.

The entire series is available on iPlayer

The series is an adaptation of the bestselling novel by Kate Atkinson, which sees Ursula relive her life over and over again. The companion novel, A God in Ruins, focuses on her brother Teddy, and his life after surviving WWII.

