The Repair Shop star Jay Blades' BBC series cancelled in favour of new shows

The Repair Shop's Jay Blades has had his DIY show, Jay and Dom's Home Fix, axed by the BBC after just two seasons.

The BBC has revealed that the series has been cancelled in order to "make space" for new commissions.

The daytime show saw Jay and his co-host Dominic Chinea share affordable DIY tricks with viewers, offering tips on how to repair items in their homes.

Speaking to the Daily Star Sunday paper, Jay said: "We aren't doing any more of it."

A BBC spokesperson confirmed the news: "We loved working with Jay and Dom on Home Fix. After two brilliant series we're making space in the schedule for new commissions."

The BBC has cancelled Jay and Dom's Home Fix

However, fans will be pleased to know that the BBC are working on other projects with the restoration maestros.

Jay explained: "There is more stuff coming. Watch this space. We are working on a different show.

"It will be positive," he added.

The BBC confirmed: "We're continuing to work with Jay and Dom on projects we're sure viewers will enjoy."

While viewers will be sorry to see the departure of Jay and Dom's Home Fix from their screens, they'll be pleased to know that they won't have to wait too long for a new series of The Repair Shop.

A new series of The Repair Shop is on the way

Jay recently revealed that filming for the upcoming season is currently underway. Taking to his Instagram stories in March, Jay revealed that new episodes should arrive on the BBC later this year.

"How are we doing guys?" he asked his followers. "Just keeping you posted."

Giving a glimpse of the Repair Shop barn, which is located at the Weald and Downland Living Museum, he said: "Look at that. [We've] come here to do some filming today. Very busy behind those two doors. You guys will be seeing some of it later on in the year I think."

The Repair Shop is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

