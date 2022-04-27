Noughts and Crosses season two ending has same reaction from fans Warning, major spoilers for Noughts and Crosses season two ending

Noughts and Crosses season two landed on BBC iPlayer this week, fans have already binge-watched the whole thing and they are not okay! Taking to Twitter to discuss the series, viewers were clearly devastated by the ending. Warning, major spoilers ahead!

Posting online, one person wrote: "I finished season 2 of #NoughtsAndCrosses last night and genuinely feel so distraught over the ending. I think I may be traumatized," while another added: "Screaming crying throwing up I'm actually in tears." A third person wrote: "After 2am and I'm sat in bed crying cause of that ending."

WATCH: The hit show is available on BBC iPlayer

Another person who had yet to read the books added: "So was no one going to tell me the ending of #noughtsandcrosses!!!! I THOUGHT WE WERE FRIENDS."

As fans of the books will know, the first novel concludes with Callum arrested under false charges, with Sephy's father Kamal pulling the strings to ensure he receives the death sentence. Despite riots and multiple attempts to save Callum from his fate, time ran out for the star-crossed lovers, as Callum is hanged just as Sephy arrives, shouting to him that she loves him.

Were you expecting the ending?

The series ends one year later, with Kamal no longer the Prime Minister due to the abuse of his power, and with Callum becoming a symbol for change in the unjust society. Meanwhile, Sephy has welcomed their baby daughter, who she names Callie Rose.

Executive producer James Gandhi has spoken about a potential season three, telling Digital Spy: "It's not necessarily the end of the television show. This is the climax of Callum and Sephy's love story... but there is more in the Noughts + Crosses world, this is just the end of Callum and Sephy’s love story."

