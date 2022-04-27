The Great British Sewing Bee: Why is Joe Lycett is no longer hosting the show? Comedian and presenter Sara Pascoe is now fronting the series

Hit BBC show The Great British Sewing Bee is back for another series much to the delight of craft lovers everywhere.

However, fans will have spotted that Joe Lycett, who has been hosting the show since 2019, has not returned to join judges Patrick Grant and Esme Young on the new episodes. Instead, comedian and presenter Sara Pascoe is now fronting the series.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Joe Lycett causes a stir as he storms of Steph's Packed Lunch

Joe confirmed that he had departed the crafting competition series in September of last year. At the time, he tweeted: "A bit of news: I loved my journey on @sewingbee, but I've decided it is time for me to go.

"My friend the great @sarapascoe will be the new host and I know she will be fantastic. Big love to all the brilliant team, and go Sara!"

Comedian and presenter Sara Pascoe is now fronting the series

While he didn't elaborate on her reasons for leaving, it's possible that filming for the new episodes clashed with filming for Channel 4 programme Travel Man. He has replaced Richard Ayoade as host of the travel series, which sees him and a celebrity guest visit some of the most popular cities around the world.

Meanwhile, Sara, who appeared as a contestant on the show's 2020 Christmas celebrity special, told the BBC that it was "such an honour" to be joining the show.

She added: "I'm so inspired by creativity and skill and I am *deeply* in love with clothes so I can't think of a happier place to be."

The show, which tries to find the UK's best amateur sewer, returns to BBC One on Wednesday night with a brand new batch of contestants hoping to be crowned Britain's most sensational seamster.

It began airing back in 2013 with Strictly Come Dancing presenter Claudia Winkleman at the helm. She hosted the show for four series before Joe took over three years ago.

