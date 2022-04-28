Sharon Osbourne reveals disappointment in former colleague Sheryl Underwood following her sacking from The Talk The 69-year-old spoke to friend Piers Morgan on his new show

Sharon Osbourne has opened up in detail about being fired from CBS' The Talk last year, after 11 years on the show.

The mother-of-three was let go after defending Piers Morgan's criticism of Meghan Markle and has now revealed how it affected her mental health, noting she spent months crying in bed after the phone stopped ringing, and her disappointment in former colleague Sheryl Underwood, who ignored her several apologies.

WATCH: Sharon Osbourne speaks candidly about being fired from The Talk

"I was in my 11th year and the situation, I never thought in my wildest dreams that my career after 50 years would have ended that way," she candidly told Piers on his new show Piers Morgan Uncensored.

Sharon also admitted that she feared for her and her family's life after being inundated with threats on social media and confessed that after turning to CBS for help, she received nothing.

Sharon alongside her The Talk colleagues, Sheryl, Aisha Tyler and Julie Chen

"Listen, I don't scare easily you know that. But some of the comments that were coming through on my social media were so horrific.

"And I just thought, this is just insanity. I went back to CBS and I said not only can I not earn a living, but now I have to have 24 hour security because of you. And they go 'like, so what?'"

Asked about Sheryl, who she had co-presented with since 2011, she added: "I sent her three texts of apologies, and she never got back. And then she went on to national TV and said that I hadn't apologised. So what I did was on my social media, I printed the texts, and then she said: "Well, that's not an apology because I wanted it in a phone call." She never called me."

The star revealed she spent months crying

Speaking about the aftermath, she continued: "It was tough for me and it did affect me mentally. It honestly did.

"It ate me up. I must have cried for three months. Never stopped crying."

