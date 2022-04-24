Sharon Osbourne makes shocking confession about eldest daughter Aimee

Sharon Osbourne has opened up about her daughter Aimee in a candid new interview, revealing that her eldest doesn’t get on with her two siblings, Jack and Kelly.

Chatting to The Sunday Times, the TV personality spoke about Aimee’s dislike of their lifestyle, and her decision to opt out of their reality show The Osbournes. She explained: "Aimee doesn’t like the life we lead. It’s not her. The kids don’t get on [with her], and I’m not going to [expletive] and say they do."

Speaking about motherhood, she added: "Was I a perfect mother? No way. Do I wish I’d been there more? Absolutely. It’s hard and when people say, ‘I want it all,’ you can’t have it all. Nobody has it all because something’s got to suffer."

Sharon previously opened up about Aimee leaving home aged 16 due to the filming, telling her fellow panelists on The Talk: "My eldest girl, Aimée, left home at 16 and she couldn't live in our house because we were filming and it drove her insane. She felt too that she didn't want to grow up on camera. She hated the idea. It was appalling to her."

Sharon opened up about Aimee's relationship with Jack and Kelly

Aimee has previously spoken about the decision to opt-out of the reality show herself. Speaking on the radio station Q104.3 New York back in 2020, she said: "For me, I had grown up around having a pretty well-known dad anyway. I always really valued my privacy within that family. And for me personally, and for who I am, you know, as far as morally and also just to give myself a chance to actually develop into a human being as opposed to just being remembered for being a teenager, it didn't really line up with what I saw my future as."

"It definitely worked great for the rest of my family, but for me and who I am, I just knew it was never something that I would have been able to consider realistically."

