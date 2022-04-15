Sharon Osbourne amuses fans with latest post - and we can relate!

Sharon Osbourne has shared the most adorable video - and we can definitely relate to it! The clip, from The Secret Life of Kids, shows a toddler seeing that there are several puppies to play with. The supporting caption reads: "Actual footage of me every time I see a dog."

In the clip, the youngster picks up a puppy, shouting: "This is so cute! This is the best day of my life! This is so cute, this is so CUTE. That is so adorable! This is the cutest day of my life! This is the best day of my life, oh my gosh."

WATCH: Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne ask for help

Sharon posted the video and simply captioned a raised hand emoji, and her followers were quick to agree that this would also be their reaction! One person wrote: "Me too!!!! My rescue baby will be 17, she is my whole world and greatest blessing. I adopted her in 2010. Love you Sharon!" Another person tagged her friends, joking: "This is you two." Even Paula Abdul replied with a simple heart emoji.

Sharon is a huge animal lover and has 11 pets including two cats and nine dogs. She recently celebrated National Pet Day by sharing photos of her furry friends and asking for help with an important cause, writing: "In my house, every day is #nationalpetday but today is a chance for everyone to celebrate our four-legged friends, together.

How cute is this video?!

"But in some countries, they face threats we couldn’t even imagine. In Southeast Asia millions of pets face the daily risk of being stolen for the dog and cat meat trade. Together we can #protectmillions by signing @four_paws_international call to end the dog and cat meat trade."

