Sharon Osbourne puts on brave face with first appearance following tragic loss

Sharon Osbourne put on a brave face while attending Elton John’s AIDs Foundation Oscars party days following the death of Foo Fighters drummer, Taylor Hawkins.

Sharon and Ozzy both paid tribute to the performer, who very sadly passed away aged 50 on Friday, on social media. Sharon wrote: "Rest In Peace #taylorhawkins. Sending all our love to his wife and children," followed by a broken heart emoji," while Ozzy added: "@TaylorHawkins was truly a great person and an amazing musician. My heart, my love and my condolences go out to his wife, his children, his family, his band and his fans. See you on the other side – Ozzy."

However, Sharon still came out to support the important charity on Sunday night, and donned a black gown with white embroidery as she made her way down the white carpet and into the special event

The viewing party raised $8.6million during the 30th-anniversary event, with all funds raised supporting the Foundation’s network of partners and local experts across four continents to challenge discrimination, prevent infections and provide treatment, as well as influence governments to end AIDS.

Sir Elton was sadly unable to attend due to the evening clashing with his tour, but appeared on live link during the event to perform Your Song and Goodbye Yellow Brick Road to his guests in LA while performing in Nebraska. In a statement, he said: "I’m so grateful to my friends Lady Gaga, Billy Porter and Eric McCormack for joining David in hosting such an incredible evening, and of course Brandi Carlile for bringing down the house with an electrifying performance.

"Most of all, I’m thankful to all who attended and participated to ensure that we can continue our lifesaving work to end AIDS. I could feel the love and support all the way from Lincoln, Nebraska!"

