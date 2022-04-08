Sharon Osbourne asks for help over in emotional new video alongside husband Ozzy The pair opened up about the situation in Ukraine

Sharon Osbourne and her husband Ozzy have appeared in a video together to appeal to their followers to help with the Ukraine refugee crisis. Sat together at home, Ozzy began the video by saying: "We're standing up for Ukraine."

Sharon continued: "What we've seen is heartwrenching, and we're answering the call from those on the ground in Ukraine. World leaders are meeting tomorrow to decide how much money they are giving to support refugees. We need them to stand up to support refugees everywhere, and contribute the billions needed for this crisis."

WATCH: Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne ask for help

Ozzy added: "We cannot let the hardships these refugees are facing go unanswered," as the reality show star concluded: "We’re asking everyone who sees this to amplify this call… so that the world leaders know we need the world to stand up for Ukraine and support refugees."

They posted the video on Instagram with a caption that read: "82.4 million people globally have been forced to leave their homes due to conflict, violence, persecution or human rights violations. We must #standupfrukraine and for refugees around the world to ensure that they get the support they need now: ForUkraine.com @glblctzn."

Ozzy and Sharon asked for support

Their fans were quick to support their support, with one writing: "Thank you, it gives us power to stand up with love from Odessa, Ukraine." Another person added: "Thank you for your love and support for the People of Ukraine. I hope more celebrities take up the call," while a third wrote: "THANK YOU OZZY AND SHARON."

