Actress Ann Davies, who has starred in Doctor Who, EastEnders and Grange Hill, has sadly passed away aged 87.

The star, who played the role of Jenny in the BBC sci-fi series special episode, The Dalek Invasion, which aired in 1964, died on Tuesday. Ann's agent, Barry Langford, confirmed the news on Twitter.

WATCH: Doctor Who returned for its 13th series in 2021

"Sadly my lovely client of 34 years Ann Davies passed away yesterday," he wrote. "A superb actress with TV credits including #DoctorWho and #TheSculptress, Ann was devoted to her beloved late husband #RichardBriers and their daughters Lucy and Kate. She will be very much missed. #RIP Annie." Ann's cause of death has not been revealed.

Fans of Ann have been paying tributes to her on social media. One person tweeted: "Beautiful Ann, you will be so dearly missed." A second responded to Barry directly, writing: "Superstar in a legendary Dr Who adventure, and she'll never be forgotten by the fans! Those episodes get re-watched a lot in my house. Much love to you all, Barry x."

Ann with her late husband, Richard Briers

A third was also keen to share their condolences: "Sad news to hear Ann Davies (wife of the wonderful Richard Briers) has passed away. She was wonderful as Jenny in #DoctorWho Dalek Invasion of Earth. She would have made an excellent TARDIS companion. RIP."

Ann's agent confirmed her sad passing

A fourth added: "So sorry to hear this. I was lucky enough to meet both Richard and Ann in the past. Both such lovely people."

Ann's late husband, Richard Briers, was also an actor. Richard, who passed away in 2013 aged 79, was perhaps best-known for his work on BBC 1970s sitcom, The Good Life. The actor was also an esteemed Shakespearean actor and appeared in adaptations of Henry V, Much Ado About Nothing and As You Like It, all of which were directed by Sir Kenneth Branagh.

