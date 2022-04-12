EastEnders fans pay tribute after star passes away aged 46

EastEnders bosses have paid tribute to star Melanie Clark Pullen, who has very sadly passed away aged 46 after being diagnosed with breast cancer and a brain tumour.

The actress played Pauline Fowler’s niece, Mary Flaherty, in the show from 1997 to 1999 after her character moved to Scotland with her father.

The actress was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2019 before being diagnosed with a brain tumour in June 2021, and shared a post that read: "I was only given the all-clear from cancer 18 months ago and it’s a cruel blow to think that I will now be starting into some kind of treatment again and that this time it will be long term and a permanent fixture of my life."

Back in January, she wrote: "Every time I tried to get focused on what to focus on for the coming year I just felt so weary. So I’ve decided to take all the pressure off and do nothing but try to stay alive each day. Not merely stay alive but LIVE. I’m stepping back from social media for 3 months to just try and BE… This is going to be a hard habit to break but a necessary one."

Melanie died aged 46

The official Twitter account for EastEnders paid tribute following the sad news, writing: "We’re deeply saddened to hear that Melanie Clark Pullen has passed away. Our love and thoughts are with Melanie’s family and friends." Other fans of the show were also quick to share their condolences, with one writing: "She was in my church circle, I heard it announced there that same day when I submitted my script to the BBC Academy and later on that day June Brown passed away.

"Melanie and I corresponded from time to time, since last summer. She was supportive and full of love, to the end." Another person added: "Rest in peace Melanie. Gone too young. Feel sad for her and all her family and friends. Remember Mary on Eastenders another great actress gone from this iconic drama."

