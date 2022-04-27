James Bond actor Kenneth Tsang dies aged 86 He starred in the 007 film Die Another Day

James Bond actor Kenneth Tsang has tragically died at the age of 86. The legendary Hong Kong actor and Hollywood star, best known for his role in the 007 flick Die Another Day, passed away in a Covid quarantine hotel in Hong Kong.

According to reports, the actor was found dead on Wednesday 27 April, having tested negative for Covid earlier in the week. A cause of death has not been disclosed.

Kenneth's career spanned 50 years and included such blockbusters as Rush Hour 2, Memoirs of a Geisha, The Replacement Killers, as well as the series Stan Lee's Lucky Man. He won the Best Supporting Actor Award at the 34th Hong Kong Film Awards in 2015.

In the 2002 Pierce Brosnan Bond film, he played General Moon, the father of villain Colonel Tan-Sun Moon, who would later become Gustav Graves by way of gene replacement therapy.

He played General Moon in Die Another Day

Before appearing in Hollywood films, he had been a leading man in kung-fu movies dating back to the 1960s. Many of the films across his 1980s and 1990s output remain beloved to this day, such as The Killer, Peking Opera Blues and Jackie Chan's Police Story 3: Super Cop.

Tributes to the actor have been pouring in on social media. One person wrote: "This one really hurts. A fantastic actor who has been a huge part of my life through cinema. R.I.P - Kenneth Tsang."

Another said: "RIP Kenneth Tsang. A true veteran actor," and a third added: "Being a Hong Kong film fan, sad to hear about this."

It was announced in 2020, that Kenneth had been cast in Hong Kong Love Story alongside Little Fires Everywhere actor Byron Mann, award-winning Polish actress Dominika Kachlik, K-pop star and actor Nichkhun. Based on real events, the film follows tycoon families as they stumble their way around Hong Kong to find love.

