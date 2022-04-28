After Life's Ricky Gervais to make Netflix comeback - and fans are freaking out The comedian and actor is returning to the streaming site…

Ever since After Life's third and final season landed on Netflix earlier this year, fans have been desperate to know what creator and star Ricky Gervais has up his sleeve next - and it's finally been revealed!

MORE: 11 favourite Netflix shows that are all returning in 2022

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, the comedian announced that he will be making a comeback to Netflix soon with a brand new comedy stand-up special titled SuperNature. "#SuperNature Coming soon to Netflix," he wrote as he shared the title card for the new one-off special.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Have you watched After Life on Netflix?

Fans were quick to respond to incredible news, with hundreds taking to the replies to express their excitement. "The best news of 2022 so far! Thank you Ricky," one said and another said: "Amazing! I'm so excited! Can't wait."

MORE: 7 TV shows to watch if you love After Life

MORE: Ricky Gervais on After Life's final season - and the one ending that was out of the question

"How soon is 'soon'? People have the right to know…" someone else asked, while many more also questioned how long they'll have to wait to check out the new show.

Ricky Gervais' newest Netflix show will be a one-off stand-up special

SuperNature is the second comedy special that the 60-year-old has produced exclusively for the streaming site. His first, which was released in 2018 and titled Humanity, marked the comedian's first time back in front of an audience for seven years and went down a treat with fans.

Did you enjoy After Life?

Meanwhile, his comedy-drama series about a man dealing with the aftermath of his wife's death has also been widely praised, thanks to its way of mixing incredibly moving subjects with light moments of humour.

MORE: Ricky Gervais shuts down popular theory about After Life

Speaking to HELLO! earlier this year, Ricky revealed that he hasn't ruled out bringing it back in the future. "I'm pretty sure it is the final season, 99 per cent sure. You can never say never. I don't know what is going to happen. Could I be persuaded? Well, of course. Netflix could offer me a castle and an animal sanctuary on an island!" he said.

"But at this moment in time? No, this is it… It makes no sense to end it now at the top of its game. But I think artistically, it's right. I don't think we could end it better than we did."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.