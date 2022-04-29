Jeremy Kyle set to join Piers Morgan on The News Desk: details on new primetime show Jeremy Kyle has kept a low profile since his chat show was shut down

Jeremy Kyle will be joining Piers Morgan on Talk TV as his first major chat show after his talk show, The Jeremy Kyle Show, was cancelled after a guest on the show died by suicide after a lie detector test.

Speaking about the series, Jeremy said: "I’ve absolutely loved going back to my radio roots these last seven months. It’s been a lot of hard work but a lot of fun too - interviewing everyone from Jacob Rees-Mogg to Eddie The Eagle Edwards but also speaking to listeners every day about the things that mean most to them. The radio show has done really well but I’d be lying if I said I didn’t want to host my own TV show too!"



President of Broadcasting at News UK, Scott Taunton, added: "Jeremy Kyle is a consummate broadcaster. He has made a big impact since joining TalkRadio last year and I’m delighted that he has agreed to launch a new show on TalkTV, building out our primetime schedule later this year."



Piers’ new show, Piers Morgan Uncensored, has already been a huge success, with 64 million global online views. Speaking about the success, Scott said: "Piers Morgan Uncensored is reaching audiences around the globe and content from the first week’s shows has seen tens of millions of views across streaming services, publishing sites and social platforms.

"We are delighted that this new content has created so much interest and is driving our digital business forward, bringing in new audiences and new revenues."

