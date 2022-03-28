Jeremy Kyle's return to TV confirmed The chat show host will appear on TalkTV

Jeremy Kyle is set to make his return to TV almost three years after his ITV talk show, The Jeremy Kyle Show, was cancelled.

The news has been confirmed by media company NewsUK in a recent statement which announced the upcoming launch of the new television channel, TalkTV, on Monday 25 April.

WATCH: Piers Morgan will be hosting a new show on TalkTV

Alongside major names in broadcasting, such as Piers Morgan and Tom Newton Dunn, the channel will also host Jeremy Kyle, who currently presents Drivetime on TalkRadio.

The statement reads: "TalkTV’s primetime schedule will also be simulcast on TalkRadio. And TalkRadio’s roster of daytime talent, including Julia Hartley-Brewer, Mike Graham, Ian Collins and Jeremy Kyle, will be broadcast on TalkTV."

The announcement comes just a week after reports emerged that a pilot for Jeremy's evening show on TalkTV had been dropped amid claims that guests felt "deeply uncomfortable" sharing a platform with him.

Jeremy's return to TV has been confirmed

The recent reports followed backlash and viewer outrage after Channel 4's exposing documentary, Death on Daytime, aired earlier this month. The programme explored Jeremy's former chat show, which was axed in 2019 following the death of one of its previous guests named Steve Dymond.

Following the documentary's release, Jeremy addressed the exposé but refused to comment on Steve.

He began: "Let's just deal with the elephant in the room straight away - couple of texts already talking about a certain programme that was on television last night.

"Yes, I am fully aware. I will say only this, my friends, to you. I have maintained a consistent approach over the last three years."

The TV star continued: "I have said that I will not comment on the tragic death of Steve Dymond until the legal process has finished and that is a position I will maintain.

"When - and trust me, there will be a time after the inquest, when it is right and proper for me to have my say, because there are, of course, two sides to every single story - I will do it here and I will do it to you, and that is the most important thing."

Jeremy pictured with his wife, Vicky Burton

He concluded: "With the greatest of respect, I wanted to say that."

For those hoping to tune in to the new TalkTV channel, it will be broadcast on linear TV platforms Sky, Virgin Media, Freeview and Freesat, but will also be streamed via Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Samsung TV Plus and on YouTube, as well as via the Talk.TV website.

Piers Morgan's new show, Piers Morgan Uncensored, will also make its debut on the platform on Monday 25 April. A forum for "for lively, intelligent debate and agenda-setting interviews", the programme will be broadcast on weeknights in the UK on TalkTV, streamed on FOX Nation in the US and aired in Australia on Sky News Australia.

