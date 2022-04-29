Grace and Frankie fans freak out at huge celebrity cameo in season finale

The final episode of hit Netflix comedy-drama Grace and Frankie finally arrived on Netflix on Friday.

Although fans were glad to be reunited with our favourite rivals-turned-besties, they were also left in total shock after a huge Hollywood name popped up for a special cameo. Warning, spoilers ahead for the finale!

Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin were joined by country superstar Dolly Parton in the show's epic series finale. The trio, who starred in the comedy 9 To 5 together, reunited on screen for the first time in over 40 years in a sequence that saw the Jolene singer play an angel.

The two ladies find themselves in a bright white room after being electrocuted and initially mistake Dolly's character for God. "Oh God, you look exactly how I knew you would," Frankie says. Dolly's character, however, explains: "No, no, I'm not the Almighty... I'm Agnes, just a working class angel." The two then return to earth after Agnes decides it's not their time to die.

Dolly Parton appears in the show's season finale

Taking to Reddit to react to the surprise appearance from Dolly, one fan wrote: "Omg Dolly's cameo was PERFECT."

Another said: "This episode was amazing! I think it was a great season finale! Dolly's appearance in the episode felt liked it worked and didn't feel like she was shoehorned into guest starring in the episode! I love the inclusion that they have ended with!"

It's the first time the trio have shared a screen for 40 years

Dolly's appearance in the show wasn't a complete shock to some fans, however, as it was previously teased that viewers would see her on the show before it ends. Appearing on the UK talk show Lorraine last year, she revealed: "I have been trying to do Grace and Frankie for years. We worked so well on 9 To 5 and it's a crazy wonderful show."

She added: "We have been trying to write me in somehow so when it is safe to actually do a production, I will probably get around to doing that."

Meanwhile, Jane teased more while appearing on The Late Late Show with James Corden earlier this week when she said that the country icon helps wrap up the show in a "beautiful" way.

"The way it ends-" she said before co-star Lily let out an excited "Oh, God!". She continued: Dolly joins us, OK, Dolly Parton. But it's not just that Dolly joins us. The way that she is brought into the story will knock your socks off."

