Escape to the Chateau's Dick and Angel Strawbridge share exciting update - and fans will be over the moon

Dick and Angel Strawbridge's stunning 19th-century Château de la Motte-Husson in France has played host to a number of weddings since they began renovating it in 2015.

However, the coronavirus pandemic sadly caused them to temporarily shut their doors, and as such, the Escape to the Chateau stars have not hosted a wedding there since 2019.

But now, the couple has announced that the first wedding in almost three years is finally taking place in the grounds of their incredible home.

Posting on their official Instagram account, which is managed by their team, they shared a snap of the exterior of one of the chateau's outbuildings suitably decorated for the big day with bouquets and balloons. "This weekend, Dick and Angel will be hosting their first wedding in almost three years and The Chateau will finally be back to doing what it does best," the post's caption read.

The couple announced the exciting news on social media

The chateau, which is located in the Pays de la Loire region of northwest France, provides a beautiful backdrop for weddings. Boasting 12 acres of parkland, a moat, an orangery, a walled garden, stables and, of course, the 45-room chateau, it's perfect for couples wanting a true fairytale experience.

Weddings haven't taken place at the venue since 2019

However, brides and grooms eyeing up the venue for their nuptials may be left disappointed if they're hoping to book it. The property's exposure as a result of the hugely popular television show combined with the coronavirus pandemic means that there is a huge backlog.

Dick and Angel aren't currently taking any further bookings, as their website reads: "We are currently on a two-year weddings' catch-up', we will re-open enquires as soon as can!"

Meanwhile, speaking to HELLO! last year, Dick, who conducts the ceremonies as a celebrant, revealed the delay has caused some upset among fans. He said: "The hardest part is managing all the disappointment for the bride."

