Line of Duty star Craig Parkinson set to star in new Channel 5 drama – and it looks seriously good

Harry Potter star Shirley Henderson is set to star in the upcoming series The Winter Child, and it also features a major star from Line of Duty! Find out more…

The Channel 5 series has a seriously impressive cast, with Craig Parkinson, who played Dot in the hit BBC drama, playing an English tutor, George. Shirley and Craig are also joined by Derek's Ian-Lloyd Anderson, Silent Witness star Lisa Dwyer Hogg and Death in Paradises Sara Powell.

So what is The Winter Child about? The official synopsis reads: "The series follows Claudia, a lonely single mother and school nurse, longing for connection. Her opportunity to be a hero comes when a young child in her community – Emily Winter – goes missing.

"Claudia becomes embroiled in the case and fixated on uncovering the truth. However, her fascination quickly begins to turn to obsession, not only with what happened to Emily, but also with the Winter family at the heart of the case - Emily’s grief-stricken father, Owen; her cold mother, Sabine, and her twelve-year-old brother, Dean."

Craig is set to star as Geroge

Speaking about the show, the screenwriter Giula Sandler said: "It is a dream come true to have The Winter Child made with such passionate and creatively inspiring collaborators. Channel 5, Clapperboard and Chapter One have brought together a phenomenal cast and I’m so excited to see how they bring this world, and the twisted workings of our main character, Claudia, to life."

Shirley also stars

Craig is having a very busy time at the moment, as he is also set to star in Grace season two! Speaking about the introduction on his character, Norman Potting, he previously tweeted: "So proud of all the #Grace cast and crew for tonight’s 1st film. Total stand up bunch, the lot of them. For those asking, Norman Potting joins Grace’s team in the next film. He may say some things that ruffle a few feathers."

