Phillip Schofield gives advice on coming out in heartfelt This Morning moment The 60-year-old came out in 2020

Phillip Schofield gave his advice on coming out to a conflicted This Morning viewer on Wednesday during the show's Dear Deidre phone-in segment, hosted by agony aunt Deidre Sanders.

The heartfelt moment occurred when a caller named Rachel revealed her worries about losing her friends and being removed from her church if she forms a new romantic relationship with a woman.

Rachel explained how her faith group are not so accepting of homosexual relationships, prompting Phillip to respond: "In 2022, your church and your faith group would throw you out? What's the point of being involved in a world like that?"

He continued: "This is where religion drives me insane. That for all the wonderful goodness it does, that medieval aspect of it which could step in the way. Surely, if there was a god, god would want you to find some sort of happiness and be loving. I truly believe that those people aren't worth knowing."

Deidre also shared her thoughts on the difficult scenario, encouraging Rachel not to suppress her sexuality and to seek support from an LGBTQ+ support group.

Phillip hosted Wednesday's show alongside Holly Willoughby

Phillip then went on to say: "I understand within a group like that, that there some of these things are extremely hard to get your head around, to understand, to adapt to, to evolve to. I understand that. What I can't get is that you would actually lose your friends and lose your church."

After Rachel revealed that she had questioned her friendships, Phillip suggested that she look for other faith groups that are more accepting of her sexuality, before finally adding: "It would be wonderful to be able to weave your faith into your life and your sexuality. If you can't, life is so short. Be happy, be as happy as you can."

Phillip married Stephanie Lowe in 1993

Rachel is sure to take comfort from the dad-of-two, who came out as gay in an Instagram post back in February 2020, before appearing on This Morning soon after.

The post read, in part: "You never know what's going on in someone's seemingly perfect life, what issues they are struggling with, or the state of their wellbeing – and so you won't know what has been consuming me for the last few years. With the strength and support of my wife and my daughters, I have been coming to terms with the fact that I am gay."

This Morning airs on weekdays from 10am on ITV.

