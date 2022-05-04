Lorraine Kelly hits out on Twitter as viewers come under attack The TV icon stood up for her fans

Lorraine Kelly is one of Britain's best loved presenters, adored by viewers and followed by hundreds of thousands on social media.

MORE: Lorraine Kelly's riverside home with husband Steve is seriously stunning – photos

So, when someone hit out at the star and her fans this week on Twitter, the star didn't take it lying down.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Alice Evans breaks down on Lorraine speaking about split from ex-husband Ioan Gruffudd

Following Boris Johnson's interview with her colleague Susanna Reid, in which he asked, "Who's Lorraine?' a troll tweeted the star, writing: "The only people who watch Lorraine are the unemployed and the feckless... people like you Pippa and your target audience.

READ: Lorraine Kelly celebrates dropping two dress sizes after overhauling lifestyle

MORE: Loose Women hosts' lavish houses: Ruth Langsford, Coleen Nolan, more

"I think that, far from losing Boris votes, it will probably increase his stock value enormously. Who are these 'celebs' that you fawn over anyway?"

Lorraine hit out when her viewers came under attack

Lorraine, 62, was quick to respond. "You can say what you like about me but don't you dare have a go at my fantastic viewers," she stated. "This is beyond patronising."

READ: Lorraine Kelly and Piers Morgan explain the truth behind his abrupt GMB exit

MORE: Lorraine Kelly shares personal family photos from holiday with husband Steve

It's by no means the first time that Lorraine has spoken about her experience with internet trolls.

The star has fronted her show since 2010

In March 2021, she revealed she had been told she was "going to die" after sharing a video showing her getting her COVID vaccine. Addressing the backlash while speaking to Dr Hilary Jones on her show, she said: "There's some seriously stupid people out there.

READ: Lorraine Kelly reveals home struggle she's facing right now

MORE: Lorraine Kelly reaches out to fan after heartbreaking news

"The reason we put stuff online is to encourage people to have the vaccine. I couldn't believe the comments I got.

"There's people who have obviously got concerns and I get them completely but there's different to having concerns and people saying to me 'you are going to die' because I got the vaccine. I mean, come on."

She previously spoke to Dr Hilary about her experience with trolls

Dr Hilary also had his say on the trolls while slamming conspiracy theorists.

"There are some ill informed people and there are some down right fantasists, The vaccine doesn't contain nano particles that control what you do!" he said.

"It is beyond comprehension. This is not an experimental vaccine. 23 million people have been vaccinated with no major side effects. It's a triumph. It really is."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.