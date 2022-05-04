Life After Life fans struggle to watch 'horrific' episode three The Kate Atkinson novel adaptation has received high praise

Life After Life has been critically acclaimed, with viewers full of praise for the BBC miniseries. However, fans of the show were shocked over episode three, and took to Twitter to discuss the sensitive issues in the episode.

The series, which follows Ursula Todd as she relives her life repeatedly with different outcomes, saw Ursula in an unhappy marriage which leads to domestic violence, eventually accumulating in a brutal attack and, ultimately, Ursula's murder.

Taking to Twitter to discuss the episode, one person wrote: "The wonderful #lifeafterlife drama continued it was a hard episode to see the wife beater husband and how she looked after it and tbh the thing that struck me despite laws tightened this sadly still happens which breaks my heart some women still live in fear of spouse."

Another person added: "#LifeAfterLife is one of the best things I've seen for a long time. A brilliant adaptation of Kate Atkinson, a strange metaphysical meditation (with some really difficult scenes) on time, causality, "what if/if only" -ness of existence. Wonderful acting and filmmaking."

A third person wrote: " #Lifeafterlife #BBC is so good but the wife-beating scene in episode 3 is beyond horrific."

Fans have also universally praised Thomasin McKenzie, who portrays Ursula in the series. Speaking about the role, she told the BBC: "I'm drawn to Life After Life because it makes me laugh, cry, clench my fists in anger or whoop with empowerment. Bash has done a stunning job at adapting Kate Atkinson's masterpiece, and working with John has already taught me a great deal - reinforcing my love for collaborating and creating."

