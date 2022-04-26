BBC drama Life After Life’s ending explained

Life After Life episode two is set to air on BBC Two on Tuesday night, but plenty of fans have been quick to binge-watch the hit show, so what was the ending all about? Warning, major spoilers ahead for those who have yet to finish the show or read the novel…

MORE: Noughts and Crosses season two: everything you need to know

The series follows Ursula Todd, a young woman who relives her life over and over, remembering nothing except a strange sense of deja vu, or an unexplainable need to do certain things - like push her maid down the stairs so she won’t be able to go to London, contract influenza and spread it to members of the household.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Have you watched all four episodes yet?

Ursula eventually lives into adulthood, where her fate is tied to World War II. As her lives take place over and over again, she eventually lives again with a determination to kill Hitler and stop the war before it happens. However, she is killed immediately afterwards, leaving the audience in the dark about whether it stopped the war.

Ursula manages to kill Hitler

Instead, the ending looks at another one of Ursula’s lives, as she lives out a perfectly happy life with her family, manages to tell her brother Teddy, who is doomed to die during the war, that she loves him, who thanks her for saying it. The final moments of the episode see the family discussing resurrection, before Ursula’s father walks her to the train station. Once again, Ursula refuses to stay in the countryside during the war, as he waves her away as she looks towards an uncertain future.

MORE: Everything you need to know about BBC drama Life After Life

MORE: 11 of the most anticipated book-to-screen adaptations coming out in 2022

Will Ursula live her life over again?

The series ends on an ambiguous note, as it appears to hint that Ursula’s lives will keep happening without reaching any conclusion, but, as she told her family, she once agreed with Teddy that she would be happy to go back and do her life all over again, and the smile on her face during the train ride hints that she is at peace with whatever her future holds.

The book’s ending is somewhat different, as every several reincarnations where Teddy’s plane is shot down, by the end Ursula lives a life where he actually survives the war and comes home, which makes her realise that her reality is "real".

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.