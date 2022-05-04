Benedict Cumberbatch opens up about return to Sherlock 'Never say never'

Benedict Cumberbatch has opened up about the potential return of the BBC's much-loved detective drama, Sherlock.

Despite the show's last episode airing in 2017, the actor revealed that he would "never say never" to another instalment of the series.

While appearing on Lorraine Kelly's ITV daytime show, the star spoke about whether he would consider reprising his role as the iconic Sherlock Holmes.

"I don't know, you know. I like to say never say never. I don't know many of us that have come out and said, 'No, it's a done thing.'

"I guess it just has to be the right time. We are all really busy with other stuff," he added.

The show's co-creator Steven Moffat recently opened up about the future of the show in an interview with RadioTimes.com, revealing that the possibility of more episodes depends on the availability of Benedict and his co-star, Martin Freeman.

Benedict Cumberbatch said "Never say never" to future episodes

"I'd do Sherlock again tomorrow, why ask me?" he said. "Mark would do it tomorrow, Sue [Vertue, producer] would do it tomorrow – we'd all just do it again.

"It's down to Benedict and Martin. They were very loyal to that show over a very long while when it was out, when it definitely became their lowest paying job.

"And I don't think that's necessarily what they want to do now – fair enough, absolutely fair enough. But if anyone thinks I'm the one getting in the way, I will confidently tell you I would start writing it tomorrow, if everybody else did too."

The creators of Sherlock are keen to do more episodes

However, the executive producer went on to say that the cast and crew might be "too sad" to make another series following the death of Mrs. Hudson actress Una Stubbs, who passed away aged 84 in August last year.

He said: "So those are the facts. We would do it, I'd do it, Mark would do it, Sue would do it. We might be too sad to get through it. And we'd need our leading men and, quite understandably, they may well feel they've done their time."

