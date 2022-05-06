Inside Gogglebox stars Jenny and Lee's beautiful friendship The pair have been friends for many years

Their on-screen relationship has made Jenny and Lee firm viewer favourites on Gogglebox, but the delightful pair have been best pals long before they were invited to star on the hit Channel 4 show - and often share adorable throwbacks of each other for their followers' entertainment on social media. Find out more about their friendship here...

MORE: Gogglebox homes you've totally forgotten about

The two best friends have at least been close since the early Noughties, as Lee shared a snap of the pair taken in 2004, where the two of them are dressed to the nines while grinning at the camera. Lee captioned the snap: "Old photo, 16 years ago of me and Jenny on a cruise taking the [expletive] and no before you ask we didn’t get married."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jenny throws paper at Lee in hilarious Gogglebox moment

On the cruise, Jenny looked glamorous in a black dress while holding a small bouquet of flowers, while Lee stands with his arm around her, looking dapper in a black suit jacket and white shirt.

REVEALED: Gogglebox stars' homes' unseen parts: the Malones, the Siddiquis and more

Lee and Jenny then and now

The best friends from Hull met more than two decades ago, when Jenny was the landlady of The Crown pub in Paull, East Riding, and Lee was a regular customer. Jenny explained to Big Issue: "Lee was a customer at my pub, The Crown Inn in Paull. He became a regular in 1994 and used to come in pretty much every night with his partner and we were friends from the off. We’ve been best friends ever since."

The pair have been friends for decades

Lee added: "I wish I’ve never gone in the pub – it cost me a fortune. When I first met her she had a perm and I can remember thinking, ‘she needs a haircut’. We were firm friends immediately. I don’t think we’ve ever had an argument. We’re too placid to argue. She makes me laugh too much for me to ever fall out with her."

The pair have been appearing on Channel 4's reality show since 2014, filming from inside Lee's holiday caravan in Sand le Mere.

REVEALED: Gogglebox stars' homes' unseen parts: the Malones, the Siddiquis and more

MORE: Why did these 7 Gogglebox stars quit the show?

Jenny, 65, and Lee, 52, are so close that they even decided to self-isolate together for nine weeks so they could safely film Gogglebox back in 2021, meaning that they were unable to see their partners. Jenny is married to husband Ryan, and Lee has been with his partner Steve for the past 26 years.

Gogglebox stars Jenny and Lee in a photo taken in 2004

Former creator Tania Alexander shared a hilarious update on the pair during the pandemic, telling the Telegraph: "Lee openly admits that Jenny has caused chaos since her arrival. He told me she'd put up a washing line and the gardener, not knowing it was there, came round the corner on his drivable lawnmower and went straight through it.

"Not only did he get a mouthful of Jenny's knickers but ended up dragging them, and a few of her bras halfway round the caravan park."



Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.