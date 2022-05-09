Amanda Owen's rarely-seen eldest son is her double in sweet new snaps The Yorkshire Shepherdess is a mother-of-nine

Amanda Owen is clearly a proud mum. The Our Yorkshire Farm presenter never shies away from sharing sweet, candid photos of her family and their life on Ravenseat Farm. The TV star's most recent post includes her rarely-seen eldest son, Reuben, 19, and the resemblance is uncanny!

The Yorkshire Shepherdess uploaded a number of images to her Instagram, explaining how her older sons had been on hand to lend some help on the farm recently.

"Even though it has not rained so much in a while there's still plenty of bogs that need to be avoided," she wrote in the caption.

"The lads can be relied upon to turn out when I've messed up mechanically. If bogged, broken down or stranded then they're there. #savetheday #bogged #shepherdess."

Amanda shares nine children with her husband Clive: Raven, Reuben, Miles, Edith, Violet, Sidney, Anna, Clemmie, and Nancy.

Plenty of followers commented on the snaps and marvelled at how much the kids have grown! One person said: "Well done boys looking out for mum and they are all getting so tall." A second agreed: "Your family is growing so fast! Well done lads."

Amanda shared a number of snaps on her Instagram

A third added: "Beautiful photos, they're all growing up into handsome young men. Miss seeing you all on TV," as a fourth commented: "You are such an amazing beautiful family and the real life skills you are teaching your kids are truly amazing. Keep it real love to you all."

Amanda and Clive's eldest children appeared on the recent series of Channel 5's Our Yorkshire Farm. However, in more recent times since the show has been off the air, it's the younger children who make more of an appearance on the farmer's social media pages.

Amanda with her children

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that the husband and wife are set for a big change at Ravenseat Farm. According to reports, the couple have been given permission to convert a derelict cottage close to their 2,000-acre farm in the Yorkshire Dales into a second home.

The pair originally bought High Smithy Holme, a farmhouse in the Swaledale parish of Muker, which is a short distance from their sheep farm, back in 2020. And now, almost two years later, they have had their plans to convert the semi-derelict cottage into a functioning home granted.

