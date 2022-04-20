Amanda Owen's four daughters are the image of her in adorable new snaps Amanda is a Shepherdess and TV presenter

Amanda Owen is known and adored for her role on Our Yorkshire Farm but the mother-of-nine also receives plenty of praise for sharing her family.

The TV presenter, known as the Yorkshire Shepherdess, took to Instagram recently to share some sweet new photos of her daughters – and they are the image of her!

Amanda's post on social media showed her four daughters busy at work on their farm, Ravenseat, wheeling a barrow of lamb. The 47-year-old wittily wrote in the caption: "The Barrowers," followed by a string of sheep emojis.

She added: "*Pet lambs being taken out into field to enjoy the sunshine.*" Plenty of Amanda's followers commented on the post, marvelling at the family's way of life embracing the outdoors and getting the children involved in farming work. One person wrote: "Your children are a credit to you and your husband."

Another commented: "Fabulous family and how the girls are growing up," as a third agreed: "Great little helpers and shepherdesses in the making!"

The mum-of-nine shared this photo to her Instagram

Amanda shares nine children with her husband Clive: Raven, Reuben, Miles, Edith, Violet, Sidney, Anna, Clemmie, and Nancy.

As well as showing the highlights of their rural life, Amanda is candid about showing the lowers points of farming – including when the animals are involved in tricky situations. Sharing with her followers last week, the presenter posted a series of photos that showed a solemn-looking Clemmie caring for a lamb who was in a daze without her mother.

The Owen family have built a fanbase from their Channel 5 show

Amanda explained the situation: "Highs & lows that go with the territory," alongside a sad face emoji. "You just have to make the best of the situation. The yow was physically alright but in a stupor. A new foster lamb will waken her up. We have a pet lamb that needs a mother. Rubbing the foster lamb in the birth fluids should suffice in this case.

"Then its legs need to be temporarily tied so that it lies out in the same manner as a newborn lamb would. In this case it worked."

